By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another bitterly cold day across the region…not much has changed in the past two weeks! But the good news is that our temps will finally start to recover. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with steady temps and with “less” of a wind chill, although it’ll feel like 0 to 10 degrees above.
Tomorrow will see the return of temps above freezing in NYC, but it comes with a catch: a weak, quickly-moving disturbance will bring some freezing rain, sleet, and snow to the region tomorrow afternoon/evening. We’re not looking at a repeat of Thursday’s big storm, but there could be some slick/icy spots tomorrow evening…so take it nice and slow.
Tuesday will be even “warmer” with temps back above normal for the first time since Christmas Eve! Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s…but we’re monitoring an even bigger warm-up by the time we get to Friday. Stay tuned!