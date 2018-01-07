By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! It is downright brutally cold this morning… if you can, just stay inside! Wind chills this morning will range from -5 near NYC to as cold as -30 for the north/west ‘burbs. We will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the teens, but still bone-chilling cold!
Tomorrow will likely be the first time we reach the freezing mark since Christmas Day, but we do have some wintry precipitation that may affect the area. As of now it looks like a quick-moving system that would bring a light mix of rain, sleet, and snow. The good news is that we don’t expect a repeat of Thursday.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and relatively balmy with highs in the upper 30s to near 40…oh how nice that’ll feel!