Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

jl wind chill forecast 2 1/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

BRRR! It is downright brutally cold this morning… if you can, just stay inside! Wind chills this morning will range from -5 near NYC to as cold as -30 for the north/west ‘burbs. We will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the teens, but still bone-chilling cold!

nu tu hour by hour wind chills 1/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will likely be the first time we reach the freezing mark since Christmas Day, but we do have some wintry precipitation that may affect the area. As of now it looks like a quick-moving system that would bring a light mix of rain, sleet, and snow. The good news is that we don’t expect a repeat of Thursday.

nu tu 7day auto2 1/7 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and relatively balmy with highs in the upper 30s to near 40…oh how nice that’ll feel!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch