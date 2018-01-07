NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and two people are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Bronx.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday inside a home on Richardson Avenue in the Wakefield section.
Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the back. He was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators also say a woman was shot in the shoulder and a man was shot in the neck. They were both taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where their conditions weren’t immediately known.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.