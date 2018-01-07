EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two canines on Long Island are heating up social media during the recent stretch of extreme cold weather.
The dogs named Tucker and, ironically, Summer were caught on camera bikejoring in Thursday’s snowstorm.
Bikejoring is when someone rides a bike while being pulled by dogs.
Tucker and Summer appeared to get around the snow-covered roads in East Northport even better than most cars could.
Their owner Paul says he’s been bikejoring with the pair for over six years.
Video posted to Facebook has been shared more than 300,000 times.