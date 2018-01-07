LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — TThe Golden Globes Awards red carpet went to black Sunday, as entertainment A-listers used their evening in the spotlight to wear black in a sign of solidarity in the fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, the highly anticipated protest at the got off to an early as soon as the red carpet opened. Accompanying some of the female nominees were activists such as Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement supporting survivors.

“This is such a bold statement for the women in Hollywood to make in solidarity with women across the world,” Burke said.

“I don’t think this is just a change in Hollywood,” said nominee Michelle Williams. “I think its a change — it’s a worldwide change we want to hand down to all of our daughters.”

The highly-anticipated wear-black protest is part of the new “Time’s Up” initiative backed by more than 300 women in the TV and film industry. The initiative calls for reform following the downfall of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and a long list of others accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Awards show host Seth Meyers brought a little comic relief to the seriousness of the message in his opening monologue.

“They tried to get a woman to host this show. They really did. They said, ‘Hey, how would you like to come and be judged by some of the most powerful people in Hollywood?’ And women were like. ‘Hmm, well where is it?’ And they said, ‘It’s at a hotel,’ and long story short, I’m you’re host tonight.”

Some award recipients, including Laura Dern, took their winning moment to show their support.

“I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice,” Dern said.

Not everybody supported the protest. Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, has loudly and persistently called the effort an empty gesture.

