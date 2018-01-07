NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was left pinned by a subway train after he fell onto the tracks Sunday.
Police were called at 4 a.m. for the incident at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue No. 6 Train. The 35-year-old man was on the edge of the platform when he lost his balance and fell onto the road bed, police said.
A train struck the man as he tried to get back onto the platform.
Video showed the man resting his torso on the platform while FDNY paramedics came to his aid.
The man suffered severe injuries to his head and torso, and also fractured his pelvis, police said.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition.