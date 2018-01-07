NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Sunday afternoon production of Steve Martin’s Broadway show “Meteor Shower” had to be called off because two lead cast members were sick.
The Broadway show announced in a news release that leading ladies Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti were home sick Sunday, and blamed the “unusually frigid weather” for leading to illnesses.
“We’re really sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience today’s audience will experience, and we look forward to welcoming back Amy and Laura next week,” producer Joy Parnes said in a statement.
The show will resume regular performances on Tuesday as scheduled. Ticket buyers should contact their point of purchase for exchanges and refunds, producers said.
Schumer and fellow Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key are making their Broadway debut in the sow, along with Tony Award winner Benanti and nominee Jeremy Shamos. The show is directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, and plays through Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St.