GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 37 shots through overtime and all three he faced in the shootout, Mika Zibanejad scored in the tiebreaker and the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 Saturday night.

Lundqvist stopped long-time former Rangers teammate Derek Stepan’s shot on Arizona’s last attempt of the shootout to seal New York’s third win in five games, and seventh point in the last four.

Brady Skjei took a slashing penalty on Arizona’s Clayton Keller at 1:29 of overtime, setting up a Coyotes power play. However, Arizona couldn’t take advantage.

Jimmy Vesey scored the tying goal in the second period for the Rangers, who went to overtime for the fifth time in seven games.

Anthony Duclair scored midway through the first for his second goal in two games for the Coyotes, who have earned at least a point in four of seven games. Antti Raanta finished with 24 saves in his first time facing his former team.

Duclair did just about everything he could to set up his goal. A nudge he delivered to the Rangers’ Kevin Shattenkirk led to a penalty on the defenseman for delay of game when he dislodged the goal from its mooring. Duclair scored seven seconds later at 10:50 of the first. Duclair helped teammate Christian Dvorak dig out the puck on a faceoff, then was in position on the flank as Dvorak delivered a backhand pass to Stepan for a shot. Stepan’s try came out to Duclair, who put the puck away for Arizona’s fifth power-play goal in four games.

Vesey tied it at 5:11 of the second as he stole the puck from the Coyotes’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson and put a shot past Raanta from the side for his ninth of the season.

Lundqvist kept the Coyotes from regaining the lead when he got a glove on a hard shot from Duclair at 10:05. Rangers fans in the crowd chanted “Henrik! Henrik!” after saves later in the game.

Raanta was also solid. He sent away a screaming shot from Marc Staal with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second, and went spread-eagle for another stop with 5:44 to go in the third.

The Rangers got close to taking the lead early in the third amid a flurry of activity in front of the net with Raanta out, but the puck bounced away and was cleared. The Coyotes had two shots in succession on Lundqvist a few minutes later, but he stopped Duclair’s try and the rebound by Brad Richardson.

NOTES: Rangers F Mats Zuccarello, the team’s assists leader, did not play due to illness, missing his first game of the season. … Richardson played for the first time since Dec. 23, missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Recently claimed C Freddie Hamilton still has yet to play for the Coyotes. He was scratched on Saturday.

Rangers: At Vegas on Sunday night.

Coyotes: Host Edmonton on Friday night.

