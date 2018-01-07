NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in Washington Heights last month.
Around 12:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, police were called to Broadway at 175th Street and found that Yadel Garcia, 27, had suffered several gunshot wounds to the back.
Garcia was taken by private conveyance to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
On Sunday, police identified Lee Almonte, 31, as being wanted in Garcia’s slaying.
