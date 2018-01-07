Filed Under:175th Street, Broadway, Washington Heights, Washington Heights Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in Washington Heights last month.

Around 12:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, police were called to Broadway at 175th Street and found that Yadel Garcia, 27, had suffered several gunshot wounds to the back.

Garcia was taken by private conveyance to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, police identified Lee Almonte, 31, as being wanted in Garcia’s slaying.

Lee Almonte

Lee Almonte is wanted in the shooting that killed Yadel Garcia in Washington Heights on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

