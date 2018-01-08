NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pedestrian fatalities dropped 32 percent last year from 2016, making 2017 the safest year on New York City streets since record keeping began in 1910, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The mayor credits a lower city speed limit, increased enforcement and safer street designs that have been implemented as part of the Vision Zero initiative, which began in 2014.

Pedestrian and traffic deaths down @NYCMayor says Vision Zero working #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/WjflDWBzb5 — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) January 8, 2018

De Blasio came to the NYPD’s Central Garage in Woodside to thank employees whom he said are making Vision Zero work.

“We will do more with our investments the NYPD will deepen its enforcement efforts we’ll have more street redesigns you’re going to see more work by TLC, DOT, everyone,” de Blasio said.

The mayor was particularly proud of the success on notorious Queens Boulevard, where there were no pedestrian fatalities over the past three years.

2017 clocked in as the safest traffic year since 1910. Join us as we talk about the future of Vision Zero. https://t.co/apHCiMVue1 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 8, 2018

“The ‘boulevard of death’ is now the ‘boulevard of life,'” de Blasio said. “We put $100 million into fixing Queens Boulevard, into redesigning it, and in the last three years we have not lost a single pedestrian or cyclist.”

“It is one of the biggest success stories in this city,” Councilman Jimmy van Bramer said.

But bicycle fatalities were up in 2017. Across the city, 23 cyclists were killed last year — five more than in 2016.

“Where we’ve seen these fatalities they tend to be on streets that don’t have bike lanes,” Deputy DOT Commissioner Eric Beaton said. “That’s why we want to make sure we keep expanding bike lanes to make the city safer for cyclists.”

Motorcycle and motor vehicle fatalities are also up.