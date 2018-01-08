STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Four New York City men and the fraternity they belonged to face sentencing in the death of a 19-year-old pledge during a 2013 hazing ritual in Pennsylvania.
Baruch College freshman Chun “Michael” Deng was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled in December 2013.
He was knocked unconscious during the incident and police said fraternity members waited more than an hour before taking Deng to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A Pennsylvania coroner declared Deng’s death a homicide.
Police charged 37 people.
The four defendants to be sentenced Monday pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and face jail time. Their fraternity, Pi Delta Psi, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a trial. Prosecutors are seeking a fine for the fraternity and a 20-year ban from Pennsylvania.
Deng’s mother prepared a statement to be read at the sentencing. Mary Deng wrote the pain feels like “a cat clawing and scratching” at her heart.
Defense attorneys have called Deng’s death a tragedy but said their clients didn’t intend to kill him. They characterized it as a fraternity prank gone horribly awry.
Baruch College threw the fraternity chapter off campus permanently in response to the incident.
