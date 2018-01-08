By Ashleyan Lopez

New York is a fast-paced city. We’re always on the move, walking and even talking fast. On days when we want or need our food quickly, it’s best to have our options ready. Here are five best spots to grab a quick lunch downtown.

Bite

335 Lafayette St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 431-0301

www.bitenyc.com

Bite is a gem for a grab and go spot. It’s take out only and ordering is via a window. Even when there is a line, it tends to go quickly with workers moving fast. The Mediterranean sandwich shop serves all kinds of tasty sandwiches, paninis and soups. The Mediterranean salad is the fave here, though everything served at Bite is loved. Although there are no seats, people claim the food makes Bite worthy for a quick bite.

The Grey Dog

244 Mulberry St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 966-1060

For quick service with a place to sit, The Grey Dog is the place to go. The unique and seamless dining process makes everything go quicker than a traditional sit-down restaurant. Rather than sitting first and then ordering, you are assigned a colored bandanna while ordering your food first. After paying for your meal, you will find the table you were assigned to and soon after your food will be brought out to you. The Grey Dog offers a variety of food options such as the traditional breakfast omelette, sandwiches, burgers, pasta and so much more, giving you lots of choices for the days you just don’t know what you want to eat.

Taim Falafel

45 Spring St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 219-0600

Fast food doesn’t always have to be unhealthy. Taim Falafel offers healthy, fast food options for when you need to grab a quick lunch. This fast and casual spot serves Middle Eastern cuisine that is strictly vegetarian and mostly vegan with gluten-free falafels. Most people who visit Taim go solely for the falafel sandwich that is so flavorful, it can probably turn a non-vegan, vegan. It is guilt-free fast food that is fresh, healthy and satisfying. You can take it to go or enjoy it indoors.

Cheeky Sandwiches

35 Orchard St.

New York, NY 10002

(646) 504-8132

Sandwiches tend to be the go-to options for a quick lunch. Forget the average sandwich though and try out Cheeky Sandwiches which are definitely not your ordinary sandwich. The chicken sandwich is highly recommended and a must-try here. It is fried chicken served with a buttermilk biscuit, coleslaw and gravy. Like most places in NY, seating is limited so this place is more for those who want to order to go. On the go or on the bar stool, you’ll want to bookmark this place for a future lunch.

Semson

2 Astor Place

New York, NY 10003

(212) 979-2363

Semson is a fast, casual spot that keeps things moving with its assembly-style ordering system. You first choose your base- a wrap, salad bowl or rice bowl, then pick your protein and top it off with your flavor of choice. Most of the Lebanese/Mediterranean food is inexpensive and freshly made. There are plenty of seating options but if it ever gets too crowded, you can always grab your food to go and head to Washington Square Park nearby to enjoy your meal there.

