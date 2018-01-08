CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bill Belichick, Local TV, New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (CBSNewYork) — Bill Belichick said Monday he “absolutely” plans to return to the New England Patriots next season.

In a conference call with reporters, the five-time Super Bowl-winning coach was asked about a New York Daily News report that said that he wants to coach the Giants and sees an opening to do so. The report quoted a source close to Belichick.

MORE: Palladino: Giants Must Take Their Best Shot At Landing Belichick

The Patriots (13-3) will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Bill Belichick (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Right now my interest is trying to do the best I can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee,” Belichick said. “That’s where my total focus is.”

An ESPN article by Seth Wickersham on Friday said there has been a rift in the Patriots’ locker room over Brady’s use of trainer Alex Guerrero. Guerrero and Brady have formulated “The TB12 Method,” a fitness and diet guide that Brady believes has been instrumental in helping him play at a high level into his 40s.

After Guerrero was given access to the Patriots’ locker room, many players didn’t know whether to seek advice and treatment from Guerrero or the team’s staff, and that Guerrero would sometimes undermine team doctors, the report said. Belichick has since restricted Guerrero’s access to the team, although he has not barred him from treating Brady and other members of the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Brady has reportedly grown frustrated by Belichick’s increasingly harsh criticism of his play, and the coach’s constant negativity, the report said. He also didn’t like the Patriots’ grooming of 2014 second-round pick Jimmy Garoppolo, who has since been traded to San Francisco.

MORE: Keidel: If Patriots Dynasty Indeed Comes Crashing Down, Blame Brady

Kraft and Belichick have since had a falling out over that trade, the report said. The owner reportedly ordered the head coach to deal Garoppolo because he was not in New England’s long-term plans. Belichick reluctantly did so, but he has privately fumed over the move because the five-time Super Bowl-winning coach believes he has earned the right to make such team personnel decisions, ESPN reported.

Kraft, Belichick and Brady released a joint statement Friday saying they are unified and calling recent reports about them “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate.”

When asked Monday about the report calling him “furious and demoralized,” Belichick was dismissive.

“First of all, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Belichick said. ” I don’t know what that refers to. I know you want to report on things that are inaccurate and unattributable, and I’m not interested in responding to those random and I would say, in a lot of cases, baseless comments.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch