It doesn’t make any sense for actor and director Danny Strong to live in New York, but he does it anyway because he can’t get enough of the city. Strong works the majority of the year in California, but loves everything about New York City. The 43-year-old directed his first film in 2017 called “Rebel In The Rye” and is most known for his roles as Jonathan Levinson on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and Doyle McMaster in “Gilmore Girls.” Strong sat down with CBS Local to discuss his favorite places to eat in the Village, the best time to go for a bike ride in Manhattan and the top spots to check out after a Broadway show.