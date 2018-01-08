NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Port Authority says it’s launching an investigation into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of last week’s snowstorm.

Travelers headed to the airport may face residual delays on Monday and officials urged passengers to allow for extra time and to contact their airlines.

In a statement, the Port Authority said a water pipe that feeds a sprinkler system in the privately operated Terminal 4 broke at about 2 p.m. Sunday, causing water to flood the terminal and significantly disrupt operations.

“What happened at JFK Airport is unacceptable, and travelers expect and deserve better,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “While the water pipe break that occurred appears to be weather-related, we have launched an investigation into the incident to determine exactly what occurred and why an internal pipe was not weather protected and whether any other failures contributed to this disruption.”

The pipe break sent about three inches of water gushing onto the floor of the terminal. Video shows streams cascading from a ceiling and people slogging through pools of water.

Power to the affected areas was temporarily shut off for safety reasons and additional staffing and busing operations were deployed to assist travelers, the Port Authority said.

Following the storm Thursday, passengers were kept on planes and waited hours to retrieve luggage as flights were delayed and canceled and a backup to get to terminal gates built up.

While trying to play catch up, the Port Authority says there were not enough gates open for the number of flights trying to land.

In the days following the storm, extreme cold caused equipment breakdowns compounded with staff shortages and baggage claim problems.

“We got here, we had to stay on the runway for an hour and a half and we still can’t get our luggage,” said passenger Lisa Brown. “They said come back tomorrow. It’s ridiculous. I just want to go home.”

“When we first got here, it told us it could be hours if not days before we got her luggage so I’m hoping that’s not the case,” said passenger Kim Halsey.

Even though he urged patience whenever temperatures plummet, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said the debacle at Kennedy Airport went well beyond the normal weather hassles.

“When it’s as cold as it was, you cut the airport a little slack. But this was more than a little slack. It seemed like almost everything broke down,” he said Sunday. “It seemed like a disaster.”

In a statement released before the water pipe break, the Port Authority said Saturday’s cold “created a cascading series of issues for the airlines and terminal operators.”

“These included frozen equipment breakdowns, difficulties in baggage handling, staff shortages and heavier than typical passenger loads,” the statement said.

