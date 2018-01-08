NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Monday were searching for a suspect wanted in the robberies of four stores in Manhattan and the Bronx.

The robberies took place between Monday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Jan. 2 in Greenwich Village, the East Village, and the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. They occurred at the following specific times and locations:

• Around 7:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, the suspect walked into a drugstore at 65 Fifth Ave. and simulated a gun in his coat while threatening employees, police said. He made off with about $150 from the register, police said.

• Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, the suspect walked into a chain store at 145 Fourth Ave. and again simulated a gun in his coat while threatening employees, police said. He got about $500 from the register, police said.

• Around 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, a man walked into the Dunkin’ Donuts at 513 E. 138th St. in the Bronx and simulated a gun inside his coat while threatening employees, police said. He made off with about $1,700 from the register, police said.

• Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, the suspect walked into a chain store at 360 Sixth Ave. and once again simulated a gun in his coat and threatened employees, police said. He got about $650 from the register, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds. In the Dunkin’ Donuts robbery in the Bronx, he was seen wearing a light blue sweater hoody underneath a dark blue hooded jacket, police said.

Police have released four surveillance images.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.