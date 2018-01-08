Filed Under:Hoboken Terminal

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A person jumped into a police K-9 SUV and drove it into the waiting room doors at the Hoboken rail terminal, according to NJ TRANSIT.

The suspect was arrested after the incident, which took place around 8 a.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported, but the crash caused significant damage to the waiting room doors.

Train service was not impacted, however the ticket windows are closed and the on-board ticket purchasing surcharge has been waived.

A temporary waiting room and restroom have been made available on Track 8.

Detectives are trying to determine the intent of the suspect, whose name was not released, NJ TRANSIT spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

The SUV has since been removed from the scene.

Police are investigating.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

