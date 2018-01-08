HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A person jumped into a police K-9 SUV and drove it into the waiting room doors at the Hoboken rail terminal, according to NJ TRANSIT.

The suspect was arrested after the incident, which took place around 8 a.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported, but the crash caused significant damage to the waiting room doors.

Train service was not impacted, however the ticket windows are closed and the on-board ticket purchasing surcharge has been waived.

A temporary waiting room and restroom have been made available on Track 8.

Couldn't enter Hoboken terminal waiting room and was a little confused because it looked fine, then got around to the ferry terminal and saw this (that's the ferry entrance to the waiting room). Hope everyone is okay. @HiddenHoboken pic.twitter.com/AoolHSQtU2 — Karen Bischer (@kbischer) January 8, 2018

Detectives are trying to determine the intent of the suspect, whose name was not released, NJ TRANSIT spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

The SUV has since been removed from the scene.

Police are investigating.

