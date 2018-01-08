NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Garbage is piling up on city streets across all five boroughs after Thursday’s winter storm, and many residents complain their trash hasn’t been picked up since Christmas.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, the Department of Sanitation says around 40,000 tons of garbage has gone uncollected in the last week.

Monday’s trash sat on the curb, adding to mounds of bombogenesis snow and even more garbage dating back to the holidays.

“It’s grungy and it’s dirty and it stinks,” Murray Hill resident Dan Kaufman said, “just like this administration.”

The stinky sight is playing out across the city. Residents in Midtown East say they haven’t seen a collection in two weeks.

“It really makes me feel like I’m at home in my trash kingdom,” one woman said.

“To be honest, I get scared because of the mice,” Manhattan resident Marsha De La Rosa said.

The garbage on 25th Street stood taller than CBS2’s Rozner, who stands at 5’4″. Residents who live near Second Avenue say they avoid approaching the sidewalk because of all the trash.

In the Woodlawn Section of the Bronx, Charles Gonzalez shoveled snow onto the curb where his trash has sat for a week.

“It causes raccoons and neighborhood animals to come around,” he said.

Dr. Edgard El Chaar lives and runs a practice in Murray Hill, and says it’s the first time in five years he’s seen the garbage so backed up.

“You come up the steps and you have a pile of garbage piling up and patients are not going to understand this isn’t my problem, this is not my fault,” he said.

The sanitation department says it’s backlogged big time. They use the same personnel to plow and pick up garbage, and hope to catch up by week’s end.