NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD announced a round of major promotions Monday, including the elevation of Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan to the highest uniformed rank of chief of department.

Commissioner James O’Neill announced that Monahan will take over as chief of department to replace Carlos Gomez, who retired last month.

Monahan joined the NYPD in 1982 and began his career in the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. He also served as executive officer and later commanding officer of the 34th Precinct in Upper Manhattan, and later as commanding officer in the 46th and 48th precincts – also in the Bronx – and for Narcotics Bureau Manhattan North.

“Like Terry’s predecessor, Carlos Gomez, the next chief of department has to be someone who is a proven crime-fighter, while fully understanding the potential of neighborhood policing,” O’Neill said in a news release. “As one of the principal designers of this model of policing, Terry is uniquely qualified for this new assignment.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Rodney Harrison, executive officer of the Patrol Services Bureau, will take over as chief of patrol.

Harrison began his career with the NYPD as a cadet in 1991, and became an officer in the 114th Precinct in Queens. He later worked in the Narcotics Division, the Internal Affairs Bureau, and various precincts and commands throughout the city.

Harrison is also the leader of O’Neill’s neighborhood policing Plan.

Assistant Chief Edward Delatorre, now commanding officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island, will take over as chief of transit, replacing Chief Joseph Fox who is set to retire.

Delatorre has bene with the NYPD since November 1979 and has served a number of command posts – including as executive officer in the Office of the chief of Department and commanding officer of two Bronx precincts and the Police Academy.

The promotions were among more than a dozen announced Monday as part of a continuing shift toward neighborhood policing, the NYPD said.

“By driving crime and violence down to levels New York City has not seen in nearly seven decades, we achieved in 2017 what many thought was unimaginable,” O’Neill said in the release. “Instead of taking comfort in this achievement, we have a redoubled sense of urgency. We must make every neighborhood safe, at all times. To accomplish this, we have to complete the transformation of the NYPD, which we can only do in partnership with all the people of New York.”

The new neighborhood policing model is now in place in 56 of 77 precincts and all nine Housing commands.