NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Track work at Penn Station is causing some Long Island Rail Road, NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak trains to be rerouted starting Monday.
While the work to repair and replace the aging, problematic tracks in and out of Penn means some commuter trains will be rerouted, the impact on commuters, according to rail officials, won’t be as significant as the changes riders dealt with last summer.
For those who ride the LIRR, a total of eight trains will be affected on the Babylon, Far Rockaway, Long Beach, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches.
Five of the 98 morning rush hour trains and three of the 86 evening rush hour trains will be rerouted.
To ease the impact on riders, the rail road is adding five trains before and after rush hour and they plan to add cars to five trains to increase seating capacity.
For NJ TRANSIT commuters on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line, five trains will be impacted — two during the morning rush and three during the evening peak.
Officials say Amtrak trains schedules will have minor modifications.
The service changes will last through May.