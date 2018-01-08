CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:"The Coronation", Queen Elizabeth II

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Queen Elizabeth II is speaking publicly for the first time about the day she was crowned nearly 65 years ago.

In a candid interview for the upcoming documentary “The Coronation,” her majesty regales viewers with fond memories of the day she was crowned.

“It’s a sort of, I suppose, the sort of beginning of one’s life really as a sovereign,” she says.

“I mean, I’ve seen one coronation and been the recipient in the other,” she mused about her own ceremony and her father’s before her.

She arrived for her coronation on June 2, 1953 in a gold horse-drawn carriage, and while it may have looked like something out of a fairy tale, apparently it was a bumpy ride.

“Horrible,” she revealed. “It’s only sprung on leather. Not very comfortable!”

It’s a side of the queen we rarely see, says royal correspondent Roya Nikkah.

“I think we often forget the queen is a human like the rest of us, because we so rarely hear from her in a personal way,” Nikkah said. “This was just a very young woman taking on a role like nothing else anyone had experienced.”

And it comes as the royals ride a wave of popularity, what with the success of “The Crown” on Netflix; baby number three on the way for William and Kate this spring; and, of course, the star-studded wedding between Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle planned for May.

“There is so much enthusiasm and spotlight on the monarchy right now and they seem to be having a burgeoning renaissance of popularity,” Nikkah said, “not just in the U.K. but around the world.”

Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

