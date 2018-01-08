NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire broke out on top of Trump Tower in Midtown early Monday morning.

The FDNY says the fire started just before 7 a.m. in an HVAC unit on the roof of the building on Fifth Avenue, which houses both residences and businesses.

“The Secret Service that were monitoring the building noticed the smoke coming from the roof and they called the fire safety director in the lobby and by checking the cameras throughout the building, he did say that he had flames coming out of a vent on the top of the building,” said FDNY Chief Roger Sakowich. “He called 911, so this came in as a phone alarm to us, not an automatic building alarm which is odd, in a building this size.”

FDNYalerts MAN 7-5 721 5 AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE IN HVAC , LOCATED ON ROOF, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 8, 2018

Video from the scene showed firefighters on the roof as smoke billowed into the air. The FDNY said the fire was under control shortly about an hour later.

“We were able to extinguish the fire without any problems within the building,” Sakowich said.

FDNYalerts MAN 7-5 721 5 AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE IN HVAC , LOCATED ON ROOF, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 8, 2018

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, took to Twitter Monday morning to praise the response by the FDNY.

“There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job,” he said. “The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

Sakowich said two people suffered minor injuries.

“We had one minor injury to a firefighters, some debris fell on him,” he said. “We had one engineer that got up there with a fire extinguisher and breathed in some of the smoke, but he’s refused medical.”

The FDNY said there was no smoke or fire inside the building.