1010 WINS– This lovable elephant seal welcomed the new year in the best way possible.

The adorable creature was caught snuggling and snoring without a care in the world while in its enclosure at California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium.

elephant seal thumb Watch This Elephant Seal Snoring on the Beach and Try Not To Smile

Monterey Bay Aquarium

But besides nap time, these animals are masters of lounging on the beach, especially this charming seal pup who just wanted to be close to its mom.

In a post on Facebook on New Year’s Day, the aquarium wished everyone a happy 2018 saying, “may this new year bring you peace and serenity like an elephant seal sleeping on the beach. (The nose wiggles from snoring are our favorite.)”

It’s official, elephant seals are our new favorite animal!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

