NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow moving in Monday could make for a messy evening commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of New Jersey from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Forecasters are predicting a light glaze of ice with snow and sleet accumulations from a coating to an inch.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic City school district remains closed while the region digs out from last week’s snowstorm.

Seastreak says the worst ice condition in its history has forced it to cancel service and it is preventing NY Waterway from operating boats to and from its Belford location in Middletown.

Cape May-Lewes ferry service remains suspended up to and including the 12:15 p.m. departure.

In the city, NYC Ferry is operating on a weekend schedule with the Rockaway route still suspended due to ice.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

