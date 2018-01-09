Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Melting continues this afternoon with temps climbing well past the freezing mark. With a little bit of wind, it will feel more like the 30s, but officially we should get to about 40° for a high. Enjoy it!
Refreezing is expected tonight as temps retreat quite a bit. And with nearly ideal radiational cooling conditions expected, some of our suburbs will likely fall into the teens.
We’ll recover a little bit tomorrow with a slightly colder air mass in place; we likely won’t achieve the 40s, but the mid 30s or so look to be in reach. Also, high pressure will begin to move offshore, so expect a mix of sun and clouds.
As for Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers late in the day. It will be milder, too, with highs in the mid 40s.