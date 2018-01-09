Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Melting continues this afternoon with temps climbing well past the freezing mark. With a little bit of wind, it will feel more like the 30s, but officially we should get to about 40° for a high. Enjoy it!

nu tu tri state travel 1 1/9 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Refreezing is expected tonight as temps retreat quite a bit. And with nearly ideal radiational cooling conditions expected, some of our suburbs will likely fall into the teens.

We’ll recover a little bit tomorrow with a slightly colder air mass in place; we likely won’t achieve the 40s, but the mid 30s or so look to be in reach. Also, high pressure will begin to move offshore, so expect a mix of sun and clouds.

jl morning lows map1 1/9 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers late in the day. It will be milder, too, with highs in the mid 40s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch