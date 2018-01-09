1010 WINS– Fifth-grader Francine Gascon was given an opportunity most up-and-coming photographers would dream of — a chance to photograph celebrities on the red carpet at the Golden Globes awards.

Francine, at just ten-years-old, is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia and tells ABC News that photography had become a source of hope and inspiration for her after her diagnosis.

Seeing her two older sisters enjoying the hobby, Francine decided to take her first foray into photography through the Pablove Foundation‘s “Shutterbugs” program, which offers photography classes to children battling cancer.

“It helped a lot,” Francine said of her interest in snapping photos. “When I was doing chemotherapy it actually helped me take my mind off of the medicines that I was taking.”

The Pablove Foundation recognized her interest and sponsored a trip for Francine to capture celebrities on the red carpet like a true Paparazzo at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Geraldine Gascon, Francine’s mother, tells ABC News that her “little warrior” daughter “knows what she is undergoing [and] she is really brave facing it. — And her being so positive in life, keeps me going.”

“What she is going through right now, it is really hard, really tough.” Photography “really gave her the feeling of the value of being positive in life,” she said. Francine “was encouraged to keep on going with her photography.”

The Pablove Foundation is dedicated to investing in underfunded, cutting-edge pediatric cancer research and improving the lives of children living with cancer through the arts.

To join in the Pablove Foundation’s fight against childhood cancer here’s more information on how to make a donation.

