Filed Under:Alabama Crimson Tide, Engagement, Marriage Proposal, surprise

1010 WINS– Alabama Crimson Tide center Bradley Bozeman had one heck of a night.

After winning the national championship 26-23 in an overtime victory against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night (Jan. 8) Bozeman put part two of his master plan into effect, getting down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter.

football engagment thumb College Football Player Surprises Girlfriend with Proposal After Championship Win

via ESPN/Twitter

Hegstetter, a former Alabama basketball player, accepted Bozeman’s surprise proposal immediately after he pulled it out from a newspaper he was holding. ESPN was right there to capture the moment on video for the couple, posting it on social media for all to enjoy.

See Also: After Disney Birthday Trip, Man Gives Girlfriend Surprise Wedding

Bozeman later told reporters that it was all part of his plan, to propose following a victory — but only a victory. If the team lost, he told reporters from the locker room, “we were going to regroup.”

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch