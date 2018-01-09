1010 WINS– Alabama Crimson Tide center Bradley Bozeman had one heck of a night.
After winning the national championship 26-23 in an overtime victory against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night (Jan. 8) Bozeman put part two of his master plan into effect, getting down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter.
Hegstetter, a former Alabama basketball player, accepted Bozeman’s surprise proposal immediately after he pulled it out from a newspaper he was holding. ESPN was right there to capture the moment on video for the couple, posting it on social media for all to enjoy.
Bozeman later told reporters that it was all part of his plan, to propose following a victory — but only a victory. If the team lost, he told reporters from the locker room, “we were going to regroup.”
-Joe Cingrana