Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on the correct pronunciation of Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s name.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys spent most of the early part of Tuesday’s show taking about the Alabama-Georgia thrill-fest from Monday night. The Crimson Tide won their fifth national championship in the last nine years, defeating the Bulldogs in overtime.
Later, Boomer and Gregg discussed the latest news out of New England, following some interesting comments from Bill Belichick. Also, it appears that Giants Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins doesn’t have any interest in potentially playing for the arguably the greatest coach in NFL history. As for the Giants, themselves, new general manager Dave Gettleman has some tough decisions to make. Boomer wondered aloud if Odell Beckham Jr.’s days might be numbered.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!