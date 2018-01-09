Filed Under:Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say raped a 64-year-old disabled woman in the Bronx on Monday.

Police say the suspect followed the victim into her apartment building near the corner of East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue in the Norwood section around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect followed the victim to her apartment where he pushed her in and raped her before making off with $250, according to police.

Medics responded to the location and rushed her to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male between 6’1″ and 6’3″ with a medium complexion and a mustache. He may have been watching or stalking the victim for as long as forty minutes before the assault, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

