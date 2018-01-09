1010 WINS– Meet Jason Schneidman, a hairstylist in Los Angeles who has worked with the likes of super celebrities James Corden and Rob Lowe (just to name a few), but his greatest makeovers are saved for those who can’t afford it.
Through Schneidman’s “Street Cuts” campaign, he’s been serving up professional haircuts to the increasing homeless populations in California and abroad — and it’s changing lives one snip at a time.
Schneidman believes that a new haircut does a lot more than just change a person’s outward appearance, it changes the way people view themselves inside and out. He’s found that offering his services and advice with a smile has allowed himself as well as others a chance to see the human side of homelessness — a necessary point of view for those who choose to help instead of walk on by.
Jason’s selfless acts prove he’s a cut above the rest.
Here's #birdman before and after on thanksgiving It was great talking to him and hearing his story he's a Hollywood local ! And told me some really cool stories , he used to run the nightclub scene back in the80's and also was involved in the movie biz !i got to cut his hair and trim his beard and then someone else came by with a new shirt that's what it's about all of us doing a little and making a difference! #godswork
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana