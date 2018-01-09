Filed Under:celebrity style, homeless, Homelessness, Style, stylist

1010 WINS– Meet Jason Schneidman, a hairstylist in Los Angeles who has worked with the likes of super celebrities James Corden and Rob Lowe (just to name a few), but his greatest makeovers are saved for those who can’t afford it.

Through Schneidman’s “Street Cuts” campaign, he’s been serving up professional haircuts to the increasing homeless populations in California and abroad — and it’s changing lives one snip at a time.

Schneidman believes that a new haircut does a lot more than just change a person’s outward appearance, it changes the way people view themselves inside and out. He’s found that offering his services and advice with a smile has allowed himself as well as others a chance to see the human side of homelessness — a necessary point of view for those who choose to help instead of walk on by.

Jason’s selfless acts prove he’s a cut above the rest.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch