NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s a blast from the past: Chris Mullin and St. John’s vs. Patrick Ewing and Georgetown.
Mullin and Ewing will renew their college rivalry Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, this time as the coaches of their alma maters.
Speaking to WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Tuesday, Mullin admitted the experience will “absolutely” be weird.
“But after the weirdness subsides, it gets down to the players and competitions, and both teams are trying to get on track. That’s what the focus will be,” said Mullin, who was teammates with Ewing on the 1992 U.S. Olympic “Dream Team.”
Mullin joked that younger generations, including their own players, know him and Ewing best from video games.
“And in my case, I’m probably better on the video game than I was actually in person,” he said.
St. John’s enters the game 10-6 overall, but 0-4 in the Big East Conference.
“We’ve got to taste winning again,” said Mullin, in his third season leading the Red Storm. “We had a nice start to the season at 10-2. And since the new year turned, we actually played two good road games but came up short, and our two home games on campus have been stinkers. So we’re looking to get off schneid there.”
Georgetown is 11-4, 1-3 in conference. Ewing is in his first season as the Hoyas’ coach.