NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amnesty is on the way for drivers who have been hit with hefty fines since cashless tolling went into effect on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
The New York State Thruway Authority says a three-week amnesty program will launch next month.
Eligible Tolls By Mail drivers will receive a letter, giving them until February 21 to pay their outstanding toll balances. Amnesty will then be applied to violation fees that were issued between April 24, 2016 and January 31, 2018.
“Cashless tolling is a critical part of modernizing our infrastructure. Reduced congestion and air pollution, along with improved safety means better quality of life for all. Open road cashless tolling represents the future for efficient transportation,” Acting Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said in a statement. “The Thruway Authority’s commitment is to improve our customers experience by increasing educational outreach to address concerns related to the billing process but it should also be recognized that there must be a balanced and an effective system to enforce the rules for all motorists who use the bridge.”
In addition to the amnesty program, the authority will install new signs that outline payment options, improve the wording on their bills and envelopes, develop a PSA and increase EZ Pass educational outreach on how to pay tolls and avoid fees and penalties.