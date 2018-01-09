NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive chunk of ice fell from a high-rise and crushed a vehicle parked in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY says they responded to 69 Charlton St. for reports of falling ice just before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle crushed under what appeared to be a large chunk of ice.

No injuries were reported as authorities worked to determine the source of the ice.

The Department of Buildings says all builders, contractors, and property owners are responsible for securing their properties from hazardous conditions, including falling icicles and snow.

To safeguard construction sites, builders, contractors and developers should take all precautionary measures including but not limited to the following:

· Safely clear icicles and vulnerable snow masses from sidewalk sheds and supported and suspended scaffolds.

· Clear roofs, overhangs and gutters of melting snow and ice.

· Clear gutters and spouts of debris to allow proper drainage.

· Call 911 if there is an emergency on a construction site.

To secure a building, property owners should take all precautionary measures including but not limited to the following:

· Secure and clear roofs, awnings, umbrellas and overhangs of melting snow and ice.

· Remove ice and snow from tree limbs and other structures.

· Ensure gutters are clear of debris to allow drainage.

In the event that an ice condition develops that poses an imminent hazard to the public, building owners should immediately take precautions to protect the surrounding area. New Yorkers are encouraged to call 311 to report dangerous snow melt conditions or 911 to report emergencies at construction sites or buildings. New Yorkers who suspect a building or property has been structurally compromised should call 911.