NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State Assemblywoman Pamela Harris is facing multiple federal corruption charges for allegedly stealing federal and city funds.

An indictment charges the 57-year-old assemblywoman representing Bay Ridge, Coney Island, Dyker Heights and other nearby communities, with two counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of making false statements, two counts of bankruptcy fraud, one count of witness tampering and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Between 2012 and 2016, Harris is accused of defrauding the New York City Council, the city’s Department of Youth and Community Development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s Build it Back Program and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendant defrauded government agencies out of tens of thousands of dollars in public funds and tried to fraudulently obtain even more,” stated U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue. “She conducted her schemes victimizing the federal and New York City governments, and then obstructed a federal investigation into her crimes while a sitting New York State Assemblywoman. When she learned that law enforcement was investigating her various fraud schemes, she pressured witnesses to lie to the FBI and cover them up.”

Harris joined the Assembly in a special election in 2015 and was reelected a year later, but federal prosecutors said she was scheming before she took office when she headed a non-profit group helping kids in Coney Island.

According to the indictment, Harris used more than $70,000 from the City Council that was supposed to go for the organization’s rent. Instead it allegedly went into her checking account and paid for airline tickets, a cruise and bills from Victoria’s Secret, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

The court papers say Harris also stole FEMA money for Sandy recovery and Build It Back money from New York City when she falsely claimed she had to relocate due to storm damage to her Neptune Avenue home.

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.