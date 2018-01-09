CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Sophia Hall

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A pregnant woman on Long Island says she was fired after refusing to get a flu shot.

Allison Labarbera, an ultrasound technician, told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall that in 2018, it’s sad and disturbing how NYU Winthrop Hospital treated her. The Long Beach resident is five months pregnant.

“I don’t think it’s right,” she said. “My choice, my body.”

Although the hospital requires employees to receive flu shots, Labarbera was told not to receive the vaccine per two doctors’ orders. She filed for an exemption, but instead of approving it, the hospital fired her.

“The two notes that I used said there wasn’t sufficient research for zero side effects on pregnant women, which is true. I mean, it basically says that on the box and the CDC website: pregnant women should consult their health care practitioners,” she said. “I did.”

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said Labarbera provided inadequate documentation and pregnancy alone was not deemed a valid basis for an exemption.

“NYU Winthrop Hospital established the mandatory vaccination program many months ago as a condition of employment to protect the health and well-being of not only our patients but our employees. Every employee, including this one, was notified and given the opportunity to apply for a valid medical or religious exemption. This employee initially provided inadequate documentation. We requested additional documentation. Instead, we received the exact same documentation. She was told not to return to work unless she provided additional documentation from a doctor. She chose not to,” the statement read in part.

“Based on clear national clinical standards, pregnancy alone was not deemed a valid basis for an exemption. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) continues to recommend that all women receive the influenza vaccine, including pregnant women, who are at increased risk of serious illness and mortality due to influenza. This recommendation applies in any trimester. Moreover, the ACOG states that maternal vaccination is the most effective strategy to protect newborns because the vaccine is not approved for use in infants younger than six months,” the statement continued. “NYU Winthrop Hospital believes that, as healthcare workers, every one of our employees has a moral obligation to protect the health and safety of our patients and our fellow employees. Mandatory flu vaccination is a commitment to that responsibility.”

