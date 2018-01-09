NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’ve cracked a cold case rape that took place in 1994.
A 27-year-old woman was walking through Prospect Park on an April evening when she was dragged into the bushes and raped.
She gave cops a detailed description of her attacker, and DNA was collected, but no arrests were made.
Daily News columnist Mike McAlary was sued for libel after writing that the case was a hoax and that police sources questioned the victim’s story. The case was dismissed.
Over 23 years later, Chief Of Detectives Robert Boyce said DNA had been matched to serial rapist doing 75 years to life in prison. He said the victim cried when detectives told her about the DNA match.