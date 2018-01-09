NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation says twice the normal amount of collection trucks are out Tuesday as workers pick up trash that’s been piling up since last week’s storm.
In a tweet, the department says 2,200 trucks are out collecting trash, recycling and organics citywide while limited snow operations are still underway.
Towers of trash remain on many city sidewalks since the storm because sanitation officials say workers were being used for snow removal.
“It’s grungy and it’s dirty and it stinks,” Murray Hill resident Dan Kaufman said.
“It causes raccoons and neighborhood animals to come around,” Bronx resident Charles Gonzalez said.
Representatives from the Department of Sanitation say they hope to catch up with all of their garbage pick up by the end of the week.