NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was badly burned after she was sprayed in face with a caustic substance by a stranger during an unprovoked attack in the middle of the day on Staten Island.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Carlton Boulevard and Woodrow Road in the Annadale section.

The 52-year-old victim, identified by 1010 WINS sources as Lizzie Dunn, was walking alone from a bus stop when she was approached by another woman who asked her for cigarettes and money.

When the victim refused, police said the suspect grabbed her shoulders and sprayed her in the face with an unknown substance.

The victim staggered into Rocco’s Deli, where employee Andrew Kenwood called 911.

“It was really, really nasty. I felt bad,” Kenwood said. “She couldn’t breathe, I thought she was having a heart attack.”

The suspect was gone by the time police arrived on the scene.

The victim suffered second-degree burns on the left side of her face and scalp.

The incident has many in the neighborhood on edge.

“I’m shocked because I walk this route to and from my bus stop so I have to be really careful. It’s usually quiet, you don’t hear about things like this on this side of town,” said resident Lisa Reeney. “I’m not stopping for anybody, usually I’ll help someone for directions or whatever, but now you gotta think twice.”

No arrests have been made.