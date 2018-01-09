NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Todd Frazier looks for a team to suit up with in 2018, the two-time All-Star slugger has confirmed that his agent has been in contact with both the Yankees and Mets.

The Yankees acquired the third baseman in the same July trade that also brought relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle over from the White Sox.

In 66 regular season games with the Yankees, Frazier hit .222 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs. He also helped the Bombers come within one win of reaching the World Series and invented the team’s trademark thumbs-down gesture that began in response to a Mets fan.

In an interview with the New York Post’s Kevin Kernan, Frazier said he loved playing for the Yankees, the team that the Toms River, New Jersey, native cheered for as a child.

“It was such a fun time for me,” Frazier said. “We just came up short. We had a really good squad, and they are going to be really good again.”

Frazier, 31, said he’s intrigued by the addition of reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees’ lineup.

MORE: Report: Yankees Waiting For Pirates To Blink In Cole Talks

“They are a lethal squad,” he said. “The sky is the limit for them.’’

The Yankees still must figure out their infield configuration. If the season were to begin today, they’d likely be faced with starting two rookies — Miguel Andujar at third base and Gleyber Torres at second — still a very real possibility, but not exactly ideal for a team with its sights set on a world title.

The Mets are, too, in the market for some infield help. David Wright remains a major question mark after missing all of last season and then undergoing back surgery in October, and Jose Reyes is a free agent.

MORE: Report: Mets, Pirates Discussing Trade Involving McCutchen

Frazier could also serve as a backup first baseman, a skill the Mets are actively searching for in a free agent.

“That’s another team we’ve had contact with,” Frazier said. “The communications we’ve had with them has been great.”

Of course, there are several other teams in the mix for Frazier’s services. He said he “would love a multi-year deal, but I am not closing the door on anything.”