1010 WINS– A professional violinist treated stranded and weary passengers to some beautiful classical music during major delays at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this week.
Passenger Julie Norman captured video of a pop-up performance given by professional violinist Michelle Ross writing on Instagram, “sometimes while your flight is delayed hundreds of hours you have a prodigy star violinist on your flight to entertain you.”
Julie’s flight to Brussels, along with countless others, was delayed nearly six hours when problem after problem piled up at the busy travel hub following the first blizzard to hit the Northeast in 2018.
Ross, a New-York based violinist, performs on professional stages worldwide, but she’s no stranger to performing in unique places as you can see from her posts on Instagram.
On any given day, she can be found playing her violin anywhere from aboard buses and ferries, to office spaces, libraries and more!
Despite the 6-hour delay, we bet the lucky passengers who were treated to Ross’ world-renowned music had a harmonious trip all around.
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana