NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death Wednesday at a Dunkin’ Donuts in New Rochelle, police said.

Police said the victim, idenitifed as Valaree Schwab, was stabbed by another teenage girl around 12:15 p.m. inside the eatery on North Avenue.

She was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where she later died.

New Rochelle High School issued a statement Wednesday night, saying grief counselors will be on hand for students and staff.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been touched by this tragic occurrence. This is a devastating loss for our school community, and our deepest condolences go out to Valaree’s family and friends,” the statement continued.

Authorities say they have identified the suspect and are actively trying to locate her.

