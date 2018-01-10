CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:best of, Deirdre Haggerty, Eat.See.Play, Play

By Deirdre Haggerty

Have you ever dreamed of learning the master skills it takes to make French macarons, filet mignon or winter risotto? Did you make a healthy eating resolution, but are baffled as to where to start? The following five cooking classes in New York offer that and more. Enjoy a wonderful date night out as you prepare a gourmet meal or simply get tips on the best way to boil water. Either way your appetite will be satiated and your cooking skills honed.

French Macaron Classes
Mille-Feuille Bakery Café
552 LaGuardia Place
New York, NY 10012
(212) 533-4698
www.millefeuille-nyc.com

The French Macaron classes at Mille-Feuille are so unbelievably popular, they sell out months in advance. Sessions are held on Saturday mornings or afternoons and include from 2-2:30 hours of preparation and baking. Each session is limited to eight people. Learn the theory of the macaron, enjoy a free macaron tasting and hot beverage as you make 25 of your own delicious French treats.

The Art Of Winter Risotto
Scuola Grande
200 Fifth Ave.
New York, NY 10010
(212) 539-0205
www.eataly.com

Date: Jan. 16, 2018 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the Art of Winter Risotto in NYC’s Flatiron District. This is a demonstration, not a hands-on class, lasting approximately 10-15 minutes. However, as the chef from La Scuola displays how to prepare this delicious dish, diners enjoy three courses paired with three wines. In addition, participants will learn basic risotto techniques, learn about Italian rice varietals, explore how to incorporate seasonal ingredients and take home menus with adapted recipes and wine tasting notes. And if risotto isn’t your cup of tea, Eataly Downtown or in the Flatiron District offers a variety cooking classes for adults and kids.

Couples Dinner
The Brooklyn Kitchen
100 Frost St.
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 389-2982
www.thebrooklynkitchen.com

The Couples Dinner at The Brooklyn Kitchen is the perfect date night. The menu varies by class date. However, a previous sample selection includes delectable fare such as Kale in Shallot Confit Vinaigrette with Butternut Squash, Raisins, and Gruyere, Spice and Citrus Roasted Carrots with Feta and Mint Caraway and Mustard-Crusted Pork Loin Salted Honey and Pear Custard Pie. Check the site for upcoming availability.

Related: Best Scotch Cocktails In NY

New Year, New You: Cleansing Soups And Salads
Haven’s Kitchen
109 W. 17th St.
New York, NY 10011
(212) 929-7900
www.havenskitchen.com

Date: Jan. 16, 2018 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Haven’s Kitchen offers various cooking classes from desserts to tapas. However, why not fulfill the New Year promise with a cooking class that kicks off your healthy eating resolution. The New Year, New You: Cleansing Soups and Salads class assists in changing your relationship with food. Learn about digestive herbs, healthy fats and proteins, and cleansing vegetables that create a delicious meal, which leaves you satisfied. Classes are hands-on, culminating in enjoying the meal you have just crafted.

Valentine’s Day Cooking Class
My Cooking Party
25 W. 26th St.,
New York, NY 10010
(212) 686-CHEF
www.mycookingparty.com

Date: Feb. 14, 2018 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Hors D’oeuvres are served as you arrive with complimentary wine throughout the evening. Patrons then cook for approximately 1-1:30 hours and enjoy the three-course meal just created that is served by staff. In addition, the menu includes soup shots, salad, filet mignon, and dessert. My Cooking party also offers private cooking class events, parties, corporate gatherings and more.

Related: The 5 Best Ice Cream Sundaes in NY

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch