By Deirdre Haggerty



Have you ever dreamed of learning the master skills it takes to make French macarons, filet mignon or winter risotto? Did you make a healthy eating resolution, but are baffled as to where to start? The following five cooking classes in New York offer that and more. Enjoy a wonderful date night out as you prepare a gourmet meal or simply get tips on the best way to boil water. Either way your appetite will be satiated and your cooking skills honed.

French Macaron Classes

Mille-Feuille Bakery Café

552 LaGuardia Place

New York, NY 10012

(212) 533-4698

www.millefeuille-nyc.com

The French Macaron classes at Mille-Feuille are so unbelievably popular, they sell out months in advance. Sessions are held on Saturday mornings or afternoons and include from 2-2:30 hours of preparation and baking. Each session is limited to eight people. Learn the theory of the macaron, enjoy a free macaron tasting and hot beverage as you make 25 of your own delicious French treats.

The Art Of Winter Risotto

Scuola Grande

200 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10010

(212) 539-0205

www.eataly.com

Date: Jan. 16, 2018 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the Art of Winter Risotto in NYC’s Flatiron District. This is a demonstration, not a hands-on class, lasting approximately 10-15 minutes. However, as the chef from La Scuola displays how to prepare this delicious dish, diners enjoy three courses paired with three wines. In addition, participants will learn basic risotto techniques, learn about Italian rice varietals, explore how to incorporate seasonal ingredients and take home menus with adapted recipes and wine tasting notes. And if risotto isn’t your cup of tea, Eataly Downtown or in the Flatiron District offers a variety cooking classes for adults and kids.

Couples Dinner

The Brooklyn Kitchen

100 Frost St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 389-2982

www.thebrooklynkitchen.com

The Couples Dinner at The Brooklyn Kitchen is the perfect date night. The menu varies by class date. However, a previous sample selection includes delectable fare such as Kale in Shallot Confit Vinaigrette with Butternut Squash, Raisins, and Gruyere, Spice and Citrus Roasted Carrots with Feta and Mint Caraway and Mustard-Crusted Pork Loin Salted Honey and Pear Custard Pie. Check the site for upcoming availability.

New Year, New You: Cleansing Soups And Salads

Haven’s Kitchen

109 W. 17th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 929-7900

www.havenskitchen.com

Date: Jan. 16, 2018 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Haven’s Kitchen offers various cooking classes from desserts to tapas. However, why not fulfill the New Year promise with a cooking class that kicks off your healthy eating resolution. The New Year, New You: Cleansing Soups and Salads class assists in changing your relationship with food. Learn about digestive herbs, healthy fats and proteins, and cleansing vegetables that create a delicious meal, which leaves you satisfied. Classes are hands-on, culminating in enjoying the meal you have just crafted.

Valentine’s Day Cooking Class

My Cooking Party

25 W. 26th St.,

New York, NY 10010

(212) 686-CHEF

www.mycookingparty.com

Date: Feb. 14, 2018 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Hors D’oeuvres are served as you arrive with complimentary wine throughout the evening. Patrons then cook for approximately 1-1:30 hours and enjoy the three-course meal just created that is served by staff. In addition, the menu includes soup shots, salad, filet mignon, and dessert. My Cooking party also offers private cooking class events, parties, corporate gatherings and more.

