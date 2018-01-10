Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
With Jerry Recco on the road with the Rutgers men’s basketball team, it was up to Chris Lopresti to handle the update duties on Wednesday morning.
“C-Lo” got started with the Giants’ ongoing search for a head coach and then segued to the arrest of Jets’ cornerback Rashard Robinson, who was apparently caught with “THC infused Peanut Budda Buddah Candy.” Lopresti also talked about Raiders owner Mark Davis, who made a scene in Oakland while introducing Jon Gruden as the team’s new head coach.
Later, C-Lo recapped Georgetown’s win over St. John’s at The Garden on Tuesday night, which marked yet another example of Patrick Ewing defeating Chris Mullin.
Have a listen above.