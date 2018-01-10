Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer and Gregg got things started Wednesday morning by talking about a whole host of subjects, beginning with the idea that Nick Saban supposedly covets the Giants’ vacant head coaching position, a rumor started by the recently retired Bruce Arians.
That subject paved the way for a healthy discussion about the current state of Big Blue, leading into some speculation regarding the futures of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.
All of that, plus Jon Gruden getting introduced as the Raiders’ new head coach, was part of a quality “hump day” show open.
Have a listen above.