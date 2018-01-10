Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on “THC Infused Peanut Budda Buddah Candy” and how former WFAN host Mike Francesa might react if he knew such a thing existed.
The guys got the “hump day” ball rolling with a discussion about the Giants’ head coach search and Nick Saban’s apparent desire to be included. They also talked about Jon Gruden getting introduced in Oakland by his new boss, Mark Davis, and that silly haircut of his.
Later, the topic switched to Gregg and how he’s getting more comfortable on television, but still can’t get an office of his own, and Jon Ledecky stopped by to talk all things Islanders.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!