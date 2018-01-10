NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday evening for an assailant who pistol-whipped a 16-year-old boy in southern Brooklyn this week.

Police said around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in front of 1834 61st St. in the Mapleton section of Brooklyn, the suspect went up to the teenage boy, took out a handgun and demanded his coat. The boy refused, and they got into a fight, during with the suspect pistol-whipped the boy – striking him numerous times, police said.

The victim suffered cuts to his face and head, police said. The suspect ran off east on 61st Street empty handed.

Police released surveillance video of the incident unfolding with the victim’s face pixelated.

The man is first seen talking to the victim while pointing a gun. The victim then appears to reach toward the suspect’s gun and he then throws a punch at the suspect.

During the ensuing fight, they knock over a garbage bin and end up rolling in the snow before the suspect hits the boy with the gun.

The suspect was described as a black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, a gray hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and red boots or sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.