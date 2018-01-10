1010 WINS-A family of five was lucky to get out alive after mudslides began to engulf their southern California home earlier this week.
Weeks after devastating wildfires ravaged the Santa Barbara area, the couple, their three children — including a newborn — and two dogs were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard in Carpinteria, CA after their home filled with three to four feet of mud following torrential rains.
Unable to be reached by first responders on the ground due to flooding, the family was forced to climb up onto their roof to await an airlift before finally being hoisted in a rescue basket and taken to safety.
Heavy rain is now causing deadly mudflows trapping cars, covering roadways, and flooding homes. The Coast Guard’s MH-60 helicopter crew was deployed to Carpinteria from their base in San Diego to help Santa Barbara County first responders who are having trouble getting through the floodwaters.
Officials have stated that 13 people have lost their lives to date in this storm.
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana