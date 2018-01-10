CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Eric Studesville, Local TV, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Giants have seemingly wrapped up their first round of interviews for a new coach.

The Giants talked to former Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville on Wednesday. The 50-year-old was supposed to meet with the Giants last week, but his interview on Thursday was postponed by a snowstorm.

MORE: Report: Signs Point To Matt Patricia As Next Giants Head Coach

Studesville met with co-owner John Mara, new general manager Dave Gettleman, and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams at the franchise’s headquarters. He has 21 years of NFL coaching experience, including three seasons with the Giants (2001-03) as a running backs coach.

Eric Studesville

Eric Studesville (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Giants (3-13) interviewed six candidates in their search to replace the fired Ben McAdoo.

Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, who posted a 1-3 record after replacing McAdo, kicked off the process a week ago. New York also spoke with New England coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

McDaniels, Shurmur and Spagnuolo all have head coaching experience. Studesville was 1-3 as the Broncos’ interim head coach after McDaniels was fired in 2010.

There are no immediate plans to interview anyone else for the job, but that could change if someone else emerged.

MORE: Bruce Arians: Nick Saban ‘Covets’ Giants Job

Studesville spent the past eight years in Denver. He was fired at the end of this past season. He has also worked for the Bears and Bills.

During his tenure as a running backs coach, he guided five players to a total of nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons with Willis McGahee (three), Tiki Barber (two), Marshawn Lynch (two), Knowshon Moreno (one) and Fred Jackson (one) reaching the mark.

Before entering the NFL, Studesville was the secondary coach at Kent State (1995-96) and Wingate (1994). He worked at North Carolina as a video assistant from 1992-93 after serving as a graduate assistant in 1991 at Arizona, where he earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology. He was a defensive back at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch