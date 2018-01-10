1010 WINS– This K9 SWAT officer named “Bronx” received a hero’s farewell into retirement last week from his human brothers and sisters of the Bakersfield Police Department.
Lining the walkway of the Bakersfield police precinct, officers applauded Bronx as he left the building where he served with partner Chris Dalton for the last eight years.
The German Shepherd is one of the longest-serving K9’s the agency has ever had.
Throughout his time on the force, Bronx earned awards for his dedication to fighting crime.
In a post on Facebook honoring Bronx, the department explained how Chris and Bronx have been partners since January of 2010, and have served on the SWAT Team since 2014. “Bronx has done numerous demos for schools and tour groups at our department, and has been awarded many awards throughout the years for his dedication, skills, and work. Thank you for being a loyal K9 all these years, Bronx!
“Help us wish Bronx well in his retirement, as he goes home today to enjoy a much more relaxed life with Chris and his family.”
Now that Bronx will be formally adopted by Chris, the canine will get to enjoy retirement without ever having to leave his partner behind.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana