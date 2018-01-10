EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Have the Giants already made their decision on a new head coach?

According to the Daily News’ Pat Leonard, “all signs are pointing” to Big Blue hiring New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Leonard’s column Wednesday, however, does not elaborate on what those signs are.

Patricia also is reportedly the Detroit Lions’ top choice for their head coaching vacancy. However, Sports Illustrated’s Peter King reported Wednesday that he’s heard Patricia favors the Giants job. Patricia also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Patricia, 43, has been the Patriots’ defensive coordinator since 2012, his units finishing in the top 10 in scoring defense in each of his six seasons. A onetime offensive assistant, he has been on the Patriots’ coaching staff since 2004, a tenure that includes three Super Bowl victories.

A former aeronautical engineer, Patricia has earned a reputation for having a bright football mind. He is a native of Sherrill, New York, a tiny town about 40 miles east of Syracuse.

He would become the first defensive-minded head coach the Giants have hired since Bill Parcells in 1983.

MORE: Palladino: Giants, Jets May Have QB On Brain, But Barkley Is Great Alternative

The NFL’s tampering policy prevents the Giants and Patricia, if he is indeed the pick, from agreeing to a contract until after the Patriots’ season is over. New England hosts th Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the AFC divisional playoffs.

But over the past couple of years, it was clear Dan Quinn was headed to the Atlanta Falcons and Kyle Shanahan was going to the San Francisco 49ers even while their previous teams were still alive in the postseason.

The Giants, however, have not yet completed their first round of interviews. They are set to meet Wednesday with former Denver Broncos assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville. They have already interviewed interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

There also have been rumors circulating in recent days that both Patriots coach Bill Belichick and University of Alabama coach Nick Saban could be eyeing the Giants job.